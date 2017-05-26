Cowboys' Jason Witten offers condolences to firefighter Deem's family

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten offers his condolences during a video tribute shown at the funeral of firefighter Scott Deem, who was a huge Cowboys fan.

"Hi, I'm Jason Witten of the Dallas Cowboys. It's my honor to be able to say that Scott was a big Cowboys fan. As professional athletes, we're often called heroes.

But, trust me. We know who the real heroes are.

We were heartbroken to hear of Scott's passing. His committment to serving his fellow man and his courage and dedication to saving lives is something we all admire.

I know that Scott was loved by his friends and family. And we here at the Cowboys are saddened by his loss.

We're keeping all of you and the family and the San Antonio Fire Department in our prayers. We pray for comfort and peace. God bless."

Deem's wife was presented with a Witten jersey by San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood.

