Cowboys' free agent signee charged with DWI after Dallas welcome party

DALLAS - Nolan Carroll, a newly acquired free agent signee of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after leaving a promotional event welcoming him to Dallas.

Police say the 30-year-old Carroll was arrested early Monday after being stopped for a traffic violation. He was booked into the Dallas County jail and posted bail later in the day.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Carroll was arrested after leaving a club that hosted the promotion in his honor.

Carroll, son of former Florida lawmaker and Lt. Gov. Jennifer Carroll, joined the Cowboys in March as a free agent from NFC East rival Philadelphia after signing a three-year, $10 million deal. He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2010 after graduating from Maryland.

The Dallas Cowboys issued a statement saying it's aware of his arrest and is "gathering information at this time."

