Enter here: Circle K Secret Word of the Day contest on GMSA @6

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Circle K Secret Word of the Day contest is now on GMSA at 6 a.m. weekdays!

Every weekday one winner will be selected at random and receive a $25 Circle K gift card, and one winner will be randomly selected each month and receive four car washes for a month.

Each Circle K Secret Word of the Day winner will receive a bounce-back coupon for a free medium-sized hot coffee at Circle K.

Circle K bounce-back coupon

The hot coffee coupon will be sent in the thank you email once the Circle K Secret Word of the Day is entered.

If the coupon does not appear in the email, you may need to download the image.

You can redeem the coupon and gift card at participating Circle K locations.

Things to keep in mind for the Circle K Secret Word of the Day contest:

Tune in to GMSA at 6 a.m. each Monday to Friday and listen for the Secret Word of the Day.

Each entrant will receive a free coupon for a medium-sized hot coffee at Circle K.

If you need help to redeem your coupon, and if you have any questions about the contest please email kehr@ksat.com.

The contest is listed below.