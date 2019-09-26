Have these symptoms? You could have low testosterone

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Guys, are you depressed or finding it difficult to lose weight?

You may have low testosterone (Low-T).

Symptoms of low testosterone can include low energy, low drive, inability to lose weight, mood changes, grumpiness, irritability, depression, sleep apnea, lowered libido and hair thinning, according to HealthTexas.

If your testosterone level is less than 300 nanograms per deciliter, you have Low-T, according to the Urology Care Foundation.

Yes, I have Low-T, what's my next step?

It's OK if you have low testosterone, according to the American Urological Association about two out of ten men older than 60 years have low testosterone.

To increase your testosterone level, there are skin patches, gels, pellets, and injections available from medical professionals.

HealthTexas Primary Health Doctors offers assistance in helping patients increase their testosterone levels.

If you are interested in learning more about Low-T, visit healthtexas.org or call 210-731-HTMG.