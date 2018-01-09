SA loses out on new Toyota-Mazda factory, AP source says

DETROIT - A person briefed on the decision says Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture manufacturing plant.

San Antonio was hoping to attract the plant, which will be built in the Huntsville area and will employ about 4,000 people.

"Toyota and Mazda are not going to find a better site than ours," Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said in August.

The person didn't want to be identified because the decision hasn't been made public.

Toyota and Mazda in August announced plans for a new U.S. factory, which will be able to build 300,000 vehicles per year and produce the Toyota Corolla compact car starting in 2021.

Officials in Alabama are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce the plant site.

