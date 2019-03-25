San Antonio meat market caught washing dishes with laundry detergent

SAN ANTONIO - A meat market in northwest San Antonio was ordered to go through a reinspection last month after it was caught using laundry detergent to wash dishes, Metropolitan Health records confirm.

La Moreliana Meat Market, located in the 1500 block of Callaghan Road, received a 74 after an inspector saw laundry detergent from a clearly marked package being used to wash dishware.

The establishment was also cited for having missing floor tiles in its kitchen and for storing spices in a yogurt container.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Delicious Inc. Tamale Factory, 1330 Culebra Rd., 100

Kabob Land, 5713 Evers Rd., 100

Wingstop, 21134 U.S. 281 North, 100

Fred’s Fish Fry, 660 Old Why. 90 West, 98

Pizza Hut, 4001 W. Commerce St., 98

Big Hops, 226 W. Bitters Rd., 97

Denny’s, 13635 U.S. 281 North, 97

The Garden Gate, 555 Funston Pl., 97

Los Guero’s Taco Diner, 20323 Huebner Rd., 95

Mod Pizza-Vineyard, 1435 N. 1604 West, 94

Saeb Thai & Noodles, 226 W. Bitters Rd., 94

Taqueria El Rodeo De Jalisco, 3721 Colony Dr., 91

Golden Star Café, 821 W. Commerce St., 90

Thundercloud Subs, 1901 Nacogdoches Rd., 89

Lucy Café, 2517 West Ave., 87

Mi Sierra Jalisco, 1242 Babcock Rd., 83

The Palace, 2482 NE Loop 410, 82

Antojitos Hondurenos, 2502 Blanco Rd., 81

Big Tony’s Pizzeria, 2710 S. Presa St., 77

La Moreliana Meat Market, 1510 Callaghan Rd., 74

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

