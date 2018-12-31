Airport Hilton flunks health inspection after discovery of expired food, broken kitchenware

SAN ANTONIO - The Hilton San Antonio Airport Hotel received a failing health score late last month after a city inspector found expired food in the hotel kitchen’s coolers.

The hotel, located in the 600 block of NW Loop 410, also was dinged for having broken kitchenware and for not protecting food in its buffet line from possible contamination.

The long list of demerits added up to a failing score of 67.

You can read the full report by searching the The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Ito Ramen, 14395 Blanco Rd., 100

Lenny’s Sub Shop, 11503 NW Military Hwy., 100

Taqueria Lago De Chapala Jalisco, 12048 O’Connor Rd., 100

John the Greek Restaurant, 16602 U.S. 281 North, 99

El Arandense, 1121 Ackerman Rd., 97

Cascabel Restaurant, 37 NE Loop 410, 95

Taco House, 6307 San Pedro Ave., 91

Pho Vy Vietnamese Noodle Restaurant, 8223 Marbach Rd., 90

Amanda’s Café, 1759 Palo Alto Rd., 88

Astro Bowl Sports Center, 3203 Harry Wurzbach, 87

Rocky’s Taco House, 1938 Dollarhide Ave., 87

Zombies, 4202 Thousand Oaks, 86

Jason’s Deli, 25 NE Loop 410, 85

Country Nights Bar and Grill, 12130 O’Connor Rd., 84

Waxy O’Connor Irish Pub, 234 Riverwalk, 84

El Sol Mexican Restaurant, 1815 Pleasanton Rd., 83

Maria Mia Mexican Bistro, 849 E. Commerce St., 81

Martin Food Mart, 2113 W. Martin St., 81

Pengs Chinatown Restaurant, 3211 Wurzbach Rd., 78

Pik Nik Foods, 930 Division, 76

Hilton San Antonio Airport, 611 NW Loop 410, 67

Didn't find the score you're looking for? Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.