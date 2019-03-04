Black, pinkish buildup in ice machine, dead insects found at Jack in the Box, Metro Health says

SAN ANTONIO - A Jack in the Box restaurant on the city's West Side was ordered to go through a follow-up inspection last month after it was cited for having a black and pinkish buildup in its ice machine and dead insects in its storage area, according to a Metropolitan Health District inspection report.

The fast-food restaurant at 5850 Culebra Road received a 75 during the Feb. 12 inspection.

The establishment was also dinged for having a cracked lid on its milkshake machine.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Brenda's Burgers, 3837 SW Military Drive, 100

Miss Chickpeas Bakeshop, 8065 Callaghan Road, 100

Kiddie Park, 3015 Broadway, 99

La Colmena Fruteria, 15171 Judson Road, 97

Divine Taste, 5526 Evers Road, 95

Don Tony's Tacos, Burgers y Mas, 3202 Commercial Ave., 95

Demo's Greek Food, 2501 N. St. Mary's, 94

La Sultana Del Norte, 4403 Blanco Road, 94

Tiago's Cabo Grille, 8403 State Hwy. 151, 94

El Tropico, 3534 Fredericksburg Road, 93

Taqueria Jalisco, 1114 New Laredo Hwy., 92

Dick's Last Resort, 223 Losoya St., 91

The Lost Cajun Restaurant, 226 W. Bitters Road, 90

Wing Daddy's Sauce House, 1115 SE Military Drive, 89

Qwik Trip, 5700 S. Flores St., 85

Golden China Cuisine, 2032 Austin Hwy., 81

French Corner, 7711 Louis Pasteur, 78

Dahlia Thai Cuisine, 8498 Fredericksburg Road, 76

Star Stop, 11055 IH 35 North, 76

Jack In The Box, 5850 Culebra Road, 75

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

