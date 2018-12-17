Crawling insects, improperly cooled menudo leads to low score for near North Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - A Mexican restaurant north of downtown received a score of 71 during a health inspection last month after insects were found crawling on beverage equipment, according to the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

El Manantial Mexican Restaurant, located in the 1100 block of West Hildebrand, was also cited for improperly cooling menudo and for employees not washing their hands properly.

Scores lower than 70 are considered failing.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Charritos Café, 2017 N. Zarzamora St., 100

Dulce Victoria Desserts, 150 Babcock Rd., 100

Pizza Hut, 1749 SW Loop 410, 99

Tacos El Rey, 1821 Castroville Rd., 98

Bagram Food Mart, 9115 Timber Path, 97

El Bucanero, 16505 Blanco Rd., 95

Phoenix Café, 11821 West Ave., 94

Pieology Pizza, 849 E. Commerce St., 94

Sabor! Cocina Mexicana, 8425 Bandera Rd., 94

Los Angeles Tortilleria, 3106 Commercial Ave., 93

Freetail Brewing, 4035 N. FM 1604 West, 92

Golden Wok, 8822 Wurzbach Rd., 91

China Rose, 7046 W. Military Dr., 90

Tony G's Soul Food, 915 S. Hackberry St., 86

Golden Star Café, 821 W. Commerce St., 83

Sky Top Food Mart, 8511 Starcrest Dr., 83

Bourbon Street Cajun Grill, 849 E. Commerce St., 82

Taqueria Los Dos Laredos, 414 S. New Braunfels, 78

Adolfo's Café, 321 Fredericksburg Rd., 75

El Manantial Mexican Restaurant, 1136 W. Hildebrand, 71

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

