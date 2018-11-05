Damaged fryer, roaches lead to low score at South Side Chinese restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - A South San Antonio Chinese restaurant received a health score of 76 last month after a city inspector determined its fryer was a physical hazard.

China Harbor Restaurant, located in the 100 block of SW Military Drive, was ordered to take the fryer out of service after steel on it was pulled back, exposing its interior.

The inspector noted that it posed a possible risk of emitting metal shards into food.

The restaurant was also cited for having roaches flies, according to city health records.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Casa De Amistad, 1933 Fredericksburg Rd., 100

Fire Wok, 11075 IH 10 West, 100

Taco Rey, 11825 West Ave., 100

Daily Donuts, 7870 Culebra Rd., 97

Joe’s Crab Shack, 212 College St., 97

Still Golden, 1900 Broadway, 93

Barflys, 8503 Broadway, 92

Tin’s Café, 40 NE Loop 410, 92

Luz Mia, 138 E. Mistletoe Ave., 91

El Tropicana Hotel, 110 Lexington Ave., 89

Wen Wah, 531 N. New Braunfels, 85

Hurricane Grill and Wings, 2611 SE Military Dr., 82

La Condesa Bakery, 604 Bandera Rd., 82

Las Palapas, 5603 W. FM 1604 North, 82

Caracheos Mexican Restaurant, 3033 MacArthur View, 81

Mya’s Tex Mex Café, 10203 Culebra Rd., 81

Hacienda Patron Taqueria Restaurant, 459 McCarty Rd., 80

Taqueria Jalisco, 1114 New Laredo Hwy., 79

Saeb Thai & Noodles, 226 W. Bitters Rd., 77

China Harbor Restaurant, 191 SW Military Dr., 76

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

