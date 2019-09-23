Dirty kitchen, food stored on soiled surface leads to low health score at North Side eatery

SAN ANTONIO - A Mexican restaurant on the city’s North Side came one point away from failing its health inspection late last month after food in its walk-in cooler was found being stored directly on a soiled surface.

La Comarca Mexican Restaurant, located in the 5100 block of West Avenue, received a 70 after an inspector noted a long list of violations, including soil residue on kitchen equipment.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Pizza Hut, 11725 West Ave., 100

Ruben’s Fruit Cups, 7475 W. Military Dr., 100

Brasao Brazilian Steakhouse, 19210 IH 10 West, 98

El Pilon Sabor Boricua, 1127 Harry Wurzbach Rd., 96

El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant, 4404 Walzem Rd., 95

Brickhouse Tavern & Tap Restaurant, 1011 N. FM 1604 East, 94

Bill Miller BBQ, 1303 Vance Jackson, 93

Hot Joy, 1014 S. Alamo St., 93

The Jingu House, 3853 N. St. Mary’s, 92

Rosita’s Café, 1335 S. Gen. McMullen, 92

Metro Taco Shop, 10350 Bandera Rd., 91

Oasis Café, 323 N. Main Ave., 91

Pat O’Brien’s, 121 Alamo Plaza, 90

Fred’s Fish Fry, 660 Old Hwy. 90 West, 89

Goro’s Sushi, 2619 Mossrock St., 88

El Rinconcito De San Luis Mexican Restaurant, 7222 New Laredo Hwy., 86

Landry’s Seafood House, 517 N. Presa St., 84

Charlie Brown’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill, 11888 Starcrest Dr., 78

El Canelo Mexican Restaurant, 1003 Culebra Rd., 78

Starcrest Valero, 2303 NE Loop 410, 76

La Comarca Mexican Restaurant, 5131 West Ave., 70

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

