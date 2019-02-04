Dirty knives, damaged food containers lead to low score at NE Side Jack in the Box

SAN ANTONIO - A Jack in the Box restaurant on the city's Northeast Side nearly failed a city health inspection last month after being cited for having dirty knives and damaged food storage containers, according to a Metro Health inspection report.

The fast-food restaurant in the 2200 block of NE Loop 410, received a 72 after racking up demerits that also included accumulated food debris on a microwave and a hot hold unit, the report said.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Whiskey Cake, 15900 La Cantera Pkwy., 100

El Valle Molino, 5658 Old Pearsall Rd., 98

Bourbon Street Kitchen, 22015 IH 10 West, 97

Zoe's Kitchen, 999 E. Basse, 97

The Pigpen, 106 Pershing Ave., 96

El Folklor Bakery, 5663 Randolph Blvd., 95

Thai Taste, 5520 Evers Rd., 95

Boiler House Grill, 312 Pearl Pkwy., 93

El Rodeo Mexican Grill, 6565 Babcock Rd., 92

La Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, 130 Main Plaza, 92

Pompeii Italian Grill, 16109 Nacogdoches Rd., 88

Rick's Cabaret, 5418 Brewster St., 88

El Nuevo Milenio Café, 7150 New Laredo Hwy., 86

La Parrilla Azteca, 1521 S. Flores St., 86

Culebra Meat Market, 3017 Blanco Rd., 83

Habachi Buffet, 2203 SE Loop 410, 83

Piedras Negras Café, 1701 S. Laredo St., 83

On the Bend, 123 Losoya, 81

Spice Fine Indian Cuisine, 4987 NW Loop 410, 78

Taco Palenque, 1002 NE Loop 410, 78

Jack in the Box, 2235 NE Loop 410, 72

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

