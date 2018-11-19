Employee tells health inspector there are no rules, restaurant receives low score

SAN ANTONIO - A restaurant inside the Ingram Park Mall received a low health score last month after an employee told a city health inspector there were no rules that needed be followed for the handling of certain foods.

The incident happened after the inspector witnessed the employee holding cold egg rolls with their bare hands.

Famous Wok, located inside the mall at 6301 NW Loop 410, was also cited for having buildup inside its ice machine and for employees drinking from bottles and cups then preparing foods without washing their hands.

The restaurant was ordered to go through a re-inspection.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Say It Ain’t Soy, 7703 Floyd Curl, 100

Snowflake Donuts, 5802 Babcock Rd., 100

Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 16522 U.S. 281 North, 98

Charly’s Café, 514 Pleasanton Rd., 96

46th St. Pizzeria, 12730 IH 10 West, 95

Bonnie Jean’s Cocktails, 5118 Fredericksburg Rd., 94

Taco Jalisco, 8099 Culebra Rd., 92

Iron Cactus, 200 Riverwalk, 91

Lucy Café, 2517 West Ave., 91

Taqueria Mi Chapula Jalisco, 1808 N. New Braunfels, 87

Plaza Guadalajara Grill & Bar, 1626 McCullough Ave., 84

Osaka Japanese Steak & Sushi, 11851 Bandera Rd., 79

Beto’s Comida Latina, 8142 Broadway, 78

Café Rosa, 2817 Hillcrest Dr., 76

La Panaderia, 8305 Broadway, 76

Las Minas Café, 3811 Blanco Rd., 76

China Rose, 2535 SW Military Dr., 73

Jim’s Coffee Shop, 11803 Bandera Rd., 73

Speedy Mart, 9200 Broadway, 71

Famous Wok, 6301 NW Loop 410, 70

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

