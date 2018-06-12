Employee touching hair then preparing food leads to failed inspection at sushi bar near downtown

SAN ANTONIO - A sushi restaurant in the Blue Star complex failed a city health inspection last month after an employee was seen touching their hair then continuing food preparation work.

Sukeban Sushi and Champagne, in the 1400 block of South Alamo Street, received a failing score of 66 after racking up a long list of demerits that also included raw eggs being stored above precooked and ready-to-eat food items and a cold hold unit that was nearly 20 degrees warmer than food regulations allow.

The inspector also noted that the restaurant needed, "an overall cleaning and organizing of personal and establishment food and dish wares."

Fred Macy, who identified himself as the restaurant's executive chef, said a re-inspection late last month went very well.

Metropolitan Health Department records confirm that Sukeban had corrected all of its violations.

Tink-A-Tako

Tink-A-Tako, in the 3500 block of Fredericksburg Road, received a failing score of 69 after an inspection last month uncovered the presence of pests.

The restaurant was also cited for storing damaged can goods with other food items and for allowing employees to touch ready-to-eat food with their bare hands.

When KSAT 12 walked into the restaurant last week, a customer was in the process of making a food safety complaint after he found what appeared to be a large chunk of paper in a cup of coffee.

An employee who did not identify himself said there was no manager on duty to discuss the failed inspection or the man's food safety complaint.

Restaurant management did not respond to a request for comment.

Metropolitan Health Department records indicate that Tink-A-Tako fixed all of its violations during a May 24 re-inspection.

