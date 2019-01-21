Employees touching food with bare hands leads to low score at food mart near downtown

SAN ANTONIO - A food mart just south of downtown came two points away from failing a city health inspection last month after several employees were seen touching ready to eat foods with their bare hands.

Pit Stop Food Mart, located in the 500 block of West Cevallos St., received a 71 after also being cited for not using proper food cooling techniques.

The establishment was also storing food without it being labeled with an expiration date.

You can read the full report by searching the The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (very good to acceptable)

89-80 = B (acceptable to marginal)

79 or lower = C (marginal to poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Garlic Jim’s Pizza, 8338 N. 1604 West, 100

La Taza Java Coffee House, 15060 U.S. 281 North, 100

Maverick Whiskey, 115 Broadway, 100

Maria’s Café, 1401 Cupples Rd., 98

New Wu’s Kitchen, 15179 Judson Rd., 98

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 5215 De Zavala Rd., 97

Fajita Taco Place, 8315 McCullough Ave., 94

Yard House, 849 E. Commerce St., 94

Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant, 1526 SW Military Dr., 92

Range, 125 E. Houston St., 90

Teppanyaki Grill & Buffet, 6719 NW Loop 410, 90

Fruteria Tres Hermanos, 3206 West Ave., 89

La Grande Tortilleria, 1622 Pleasanton Rd., 87

Torres Taco Haven, 1032 S. Presa St., 84

Fonda Latina Columbian Restaurant, 6714 San Pedro Ave., 82

Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant, 3719 SE Military Dr., 81

Rosa’s Tacos To Go, 1721 Nogalitos St., 79

Taqueria Estrella Jalisco, 8830 SW Loop 410, 79

Vietnam Restaurant, 3244 Broadway, 78

Pit Stop Food Mart, 527 W. Cevallos St., 71

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

