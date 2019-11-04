Far Northwest Side buffet hit with low score after holes found in ceiling

A buffet on the city's far Northwest Side was cited during a health inspection last month for having holes in its ceiling.

Lin's International Buffet, located in the 7900 block of W. Loop 1604 North, received a 75 after an inspector also noted cracks in its floor that required repairs.

Monte Carlo Club, 4542 W. Durango St., 100

Chick-fil-A, 10634 Potranco Rd., 99

Los Ajos Mexican Grill, 7616 Culebra Rd., 99

The O'Brien Historic Hotel, 116 Navarro St., 99

Cubilete Bar, 10703 Pleasanton Rd., 98

Snowflake Donuts, 5802 Babcock Rd., 98

Pollos Asados Don Jose, 563 Moursund Blvd., 97

Great American Cookie, 849 E. Commerce St., 96

Suncoast Food Mart, 6614 San Pedro Ave., 96

Wen Wah, 531 N. New Braunfels, 96

The Lighthouse Seafood, 1212 Fredericksburg Rd., 94

Alamo Central Market, 211 Alamo Plaza, 92

Coyote Ugly Saloon, 409 E. Commerce St., 92

El Pollo Loco, 151 W. Bitters Rd., 90

April Chinese Restaurant, 2030 S. Alamo St., 89

Subway, 1803 Vance Jackson, 87

Bandera Jalisco, 814 West Ave., 86

Jim's Coffee Shop, 11803 Bandera Rd., 85

Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki, 5519 W. Loop 1604, 80

Lin's International Buffet, 7915 W. 1604 North, 75

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

