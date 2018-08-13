SAN ANTONIO - An East Side treat shop earned a marginal to poor score on its latest health inspection due to a variety of issues, including fly traps above a food preparation table and a broken restroom door, records show.

Amigos Snacks and More received a 71 on its latest health inspection -- three points away from failing.

An inspector wrote that in addition to the faulty restroom and fly trap placement, an employee did not have a hairnet on while preparing food and a handwashing sink was used to dump out wash towel water and ring out wash towels.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

China Bistro, 6387 Babcock Rd., 98

Agave Mexican Restaurant, 3302 Pleasanton Rd., 97

Bangkok 54 Thai Cuisine, 2515 Nacogdoches Rd., 97

Luby’s Cafeteria, 9251 Floyd Curl, 96

Frijoles, 301 N. W.W. White Rd., 95

Sunshine Bakery, 1001 N. New Braunfels, 95

Tortilleria Los Reyna, 5405 S. Flores St., 95

Magy’s Tamales & Barbacoa, 5721 W. Commerce St., 93

Taqueria Rello, 1739 Commercial Ave., 91

Chop Stix Café, 19903 Stone Oak Pkwy., 90

Down on Grayson, 303 E. Grayson St., 90

Famous Wok, 6301 NW Loop 410, 89

Al Madina Meat Market, 9218 Wurzbach Rd., 88

Cholua’s Grill, 10124 Broadway, 88

Donut Palace, 9819 Marbach Rd., 88

Perfect Score, 6420 NW Loop 410, 87

Lindo Jalisco Grill, 8434 Fredericksburg Rd., 86

Wah Kee Chinese Restaurant, 18360 Blanco Rd., 84

Las Magueyes Mexican Restaurant, 3743 Pleasanton Rd., 80

Amigos Snacks and More, 107 Rigsby Ave., 71

Didn't find the score you're looking for? Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

