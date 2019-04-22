Food stored in dirty containers leads to low score at West Side taco cafe

SAN ANTONIO - A west San Antonio restaurant was ordered to go through a reinspection late last month after food was found being stored in dirty plastic containers.

Iselas Taco Café, located in the 3600 block of Culebra Road, was also cited for not cooling chicken and rice properly and for having refrigeration racks that were rusty and peeling.

The café was given a score of 76 out of 100.

Acu Bistro Bar, 21715 IH 10 West, 100

Koi Poke Restaurant, 7211 Green Glen, 100

Sushi Zushi, 18720 Stone Oak Pkwy., 100

Smokin Joe’s of Texas, 114 N. Weidner Rd., 98

Subway, 9427 Culebra Rd., 98

Blanquita Mexican Restaurant, 2110 Cupples Rd., 97

Luciano Pizzeria, 15900 La Cantera Pkwy., 97

Earl Abel’s, 1639 Broadway, 96

Corner Bakery Café, 255 E. Basse, 93

Tarka Indian Kitchen, 427 N. FM 1604 West, 92

Brewingz, 5630 Walzem Rd., 91

Cloak & Dagger, 8338 N. 1604 West, 91

Four Ten Diner, 8315 Broadway, 90

Pericos, 10820 Bandera Rd., 88

Wurzbach Ice House, 10141 Wurzbach Rd., 86

Tony G’s Soul Food, 915 S. Hackberry St., 84

Pho 4 Star Noodle, 830 NW Loop 410, 83

La Fiesta De Jalisco, 7712 Marbach Rd., 81

Paraiso De Jalisco, 13550 O’Connor Rd., 79

Iselas Taco Café, 3650 Culebra Rd., 76

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

