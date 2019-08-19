Food stored near floor, medicine in the open leads to low score at Mexican restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - A Southwest Side Mexican restaurant was forced to go through a reinspection late last month after it was caught storing food too close to the floor.

Dos Julios Mexican Restaurant, located in the 2000 block of McCauley Drive, scored a 78 after accruing a list of violations that also included medicine found outside of a first aid kit.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Mad Pecker Brewing Company, 6025 Tezel Rd., 100

Pluckers Wing Bar, 15651 IH 10 West, 100

Whataburger, 8756 Grissom Rd., 100

Popeyes, 8842 Potranco Rd., 98

Café Don Juan, 1422 W. Commerce St., 97

Macho Libre, 5834 Babcock Rd., 96

Taqueria El Rancho De Jalisco, 1955 Dollarhide Ave., 96

Caballito Del Mar, 951 New Laredo Hwy., 95

Taqueria La Tapatia, 7891 Culebra Rd., 95

Al Madina Meat Market, 9218 Wurzbach Rd., 94

Golden Corral, 9111 N. FM 1604 West, 93

Kong’s Express, 903 S. Zarzamora, 93

IHOP, 739 Hot Wells Blvd., 92

Asadero de Jalisco, 2123 Culebra Rd., 90

La Chinita’s Restaurant, 1012 Avondale Ave., 89

El Chilaquil Taqueria, 1821 W. Commerce St., 87

Tiu Steppi’s, 9910 W. FM 1604 North, 87

Jalba’s Restaurant, 6739 New Hwy. 90 West, 86

Savor Bistro, 20122 Stone Oak Pkwy., 79

Dos Julios Mexican Restaurant, 2031 McCauley Dr., 78

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

