Food thrown out after popular North Side cafe fails health inspection

SAN ANTONIO - A popular cafe on the city's North Side was forced to throw away several food items this month after they were found being stored at temperatures warmer than allowed by food safety standards.

Mama's Cafe & Bakery, in the 2400 block of Nacogdoches Road, received a failing score of 67 after a long list of violations that also included dirty food contact surfaces and multiple leaks in plumbing lines.

Mama's was ordered to go through a re-inspection and to pay a $103 re-inspection fee, according to Metropolitan Health Department records.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Brasa Chicken, 8523 Blanco Rd., 100

El Mirasol, 10003 NW Military Hwy., 100

La Montanita Mexican Restaurant, 4922 Rigsby Ave., 99

What's It To Ya? Lounge, 5725 Evers Rd., 99

Burger Boy, 2323 N. St. Mary's, 98

Local Sprout, 503 Chestnut St., 98

Dairy Queen, 1914 Jackson Keller, 97

Fred's Fish Fry, 8264 Culebra Rd., 97

Backyard on Broadway, 2411 Broadway, 96

Chela's Tacos, 3420 N. St. Mary's, 96

L Taco, 12311 Nacogdoches Rd., 95

Taqueria Jimador, 8754 Grissom Rd., 93

Sushi Express, 12055 Vance Jackson, 90

Tink-A-Taco, 5895 Babcock Rd., 90

Yum Thai Restaurant, 5511 W. FM 1604 North, 86

El Novillero Grill, 12400 Nacogdoches Rd., 82

El Bosque Restaurant, 12656 West Ave., 81

Jack in the Box, 11729 Bandera Rd., 78

El Pollo Loco, 151 W. Bitters Rd., 74

Mama's Cafe & Bakery, 2442 Nacogdoches Rd., 67

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

