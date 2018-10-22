Gnats, black residue lead to low score for NW Side sports bar

SAN ANTONIO - A popular sports bar on the Northwest Side received a health score of 77 in late September after a city inspector found gnats in various areas of the establishment and built-up black residue in its ice machine and on a kitchen wall.

Little Woodrow’s, located in the 2500 block of Babcock Road, was also cited after an employee was seen handling pico de gallo with bare hands and for having dishes and utensils with food debris on them.

The bar was also ordered to bring in a pest control service, according to city health records.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

In-N-Out Burger, 10918 Culebra Rd., 100

Olive Garden, 5439 W. FM 1604 North, 100

Pop’s Barbacoa, 1100 Ruiz St., 100

Panda Express, 5738 Walzem Rd., 99

The Guenther House, 205 E. Guenther St., 96

Urban Bricks Pizza, 7400 San Pedro Ave., 95

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, 5809 NW Loop 410, 93

Pasha Mediterranean Grill, 9339 Wurzbach Rd., 91

Freebirds, 5519 W. Loop 1604, 90

Sukhothai Restaurant, 410 Valley Hi Dr., 87

Camaron Pelado Seafood Grill, 2918 W. Commerce St., 85

54th Street Bar and Grill, 22902 U.S. 281 North, 84

Doc Browns, 6511 W. FM 1604 North, 82

El Azteca Restaurant, 2800 Guadalupe St., 82

Taqueria Vallarta, 829 S. Gen. McMullen, 82

The Grill at Leon Springs, 24116 IH 10 West, 81

Brew Bros., 7403 Leslie Rd., 79

Piedras Negras Café, 1701 S. Laredo St., 79

Sushi Express, 19903 Stone Oak Pkwy., 79

Filipino Express, 4963 NW Loop 410, 77

Little Woodrow’s, 2535 Babcock Rd., 77

Legal Eats LLC, 300 Dolorosa, 76

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

