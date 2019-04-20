Heavy presence of gnats leads to failing health score at North Side cafe

SAN ANTONIO - A north San Antonio cafe failed its health inspection last month after a back storage area was found to have a heavy presence of gnats.

Las Mina's Cafe, located in the 3800 block of Blanco Road, received a 69 after an inspector also cited the restaurant for using utensils with heavy melting and discoloration and for employees not washing dishware properly.

The cafe had no repeat violations during a reinspection late last month.

Taqueria La Tapatia

Taqueria La Tapatia, in the 8800 block of Perrin Beitel, received a 56 last month after racking up a long list of violations that included improperly storing raw meat.

The restaurant was also dinged after employees were seen not washing their hands before putting on gloves.

Another employee was caught eating while preparing food for customers.

The manager on duty when KSAT 12 stopped by said the problems came from new employees not being trained properly.

The restaurant remained open despite having five repeat violations during its reinspection.

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

