Heavy roach activity in kitchen leads to failing score at Northwest Side food mart

SAN ANTONIO - A food mart on the city’s Northwest Side failed a food safety inspection last month after heavy roach activity was found in its kitchen.

Pik & Pack Food Mart, located in the 1800 block of West Avenue, received a score of 60 after a long list of demerits that included a staff member eating in the kitchen during the inspection and staff seen making breakfast tacos with their bare hands.

Metropolitan Health records indicate that the food mart’s license was temporarily suspended after the October 17 inspection.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Bowl & Box Japanese & Korean Cuisine, 8910 Bandera Rd., 100

Jugo Juicery, 3107 TPC Parkway, 100

Super Fiesta Market, 1162 Bandera Rd., 96

Tezel Market, 7126 Tezel Rd., 95

Three Legged Monkey, 2313 NW Military Hwy., 94

Tommy’s Restaurant, 8823 Wurzbach Rd., 93

Potranco Café, 2216 S. Flores St., 91

Big’z Burger Joint, 10106 State Hwy. 151, 90

Don Jose Mexican Café, 955 Pleasanton Rd., 89

Agave Grill Mexican Restaurant, 9307 Broadway, 88

Jerusalem Grill, 203 N. FM 1604 West, 87

Mia’s Mexican Grill, 11739 Bandera Rd., 87

Smokey Mo’s BBQ, 7915 W. 1604 North, 85

Juany’s Taqueria, 1502 Somerset Rd., 82

Chongco Thai Rice and Noodles, 8503 Broadway, 81

Ray’s Pizzaria, 7214 Blanco Rd., 77

Lin’s International Buffet, 7915 W. 1604 North, 75

My Breaktime Café, 6800 Park Ten Dr., 75

Pik & Pack Food Mart, 1801 West Ave., 60

Lee’s El Taco Garage Tex-Mex Cuisine, 8403 Broadway, 57

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

