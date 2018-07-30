How did a popular River Walk mainstay score on their health inspection?

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

Guajira, Restaurant, 3261 Nacogdoches Rd., 100

Long John Silver’s, 3318 SE Military Dr., 100

Rusty Bucket BBQ, 600 Cupples Rd., 100

Stonewall Food Mart, 941 Stonewall Ave., 100

El Palmar Cocina Mexicana, 2607 Jackson Keller, 98

Dragon Breath, 849 E. Commerce St., 96

Nairobi Bar & Grill, 514 N. Hackberry St., 96

Golden Phoenix, 9323 Perrin Beitel, 95

Rocky’s Taco House, 1302 Cupples Rd., 94

La Fonda Express, 15415 Applewhite Rd., 93

Culebra Meat Market, 4601 S. Flores St., 91

Mi Gran Jalisco, 615 E. Amber Pl., 90

Zarazua’s Café, 400 W. Sunset Rd., 88

IHOP, 6831 N. FM 1604 East, 86

La Barranca Mexican Food, 1026 Cincinnati Ave., 86

Dick’s Last Resort, 223 Losoya St., 84

Tilo Tex Mex, 12403 West Ave., 84

Cazadores Restaurant and Motel, 8757 IH 10 East, 80

Taco Riendo Restaurant, 6624 San Pedro Ave., 79

Las Sabrosas de Guanajuato, 6825 San Pedro Ave., 73

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

