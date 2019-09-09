Kitchen employee working with ‘damp hands' leads to low score at East Side Mexican restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - An East Side Mexican restaurant received a low health score last month after an employee was seen working with kitchen items after not properly washing and drying his hands.

A city inspector watched as the employee shook his hands after washing them but did not dry them. The employee then continued to work in the kitchen with “damp hands,” according to city health records.

Taqueria Los Dos Laredos, located in the 400 block of S. New Braunfels, received a 78 after racking up a long list of violations that also included soup and salsa stored under raw seafood and holes in its storage area between the roof and wall.

Other scores this week:

Big Texas Market, 6301 NW Loop 410, 100

Guerrero’s Bakery, 533 N. General McMullen, 100

El Taco De Jalisco, 4407 Vance Jackson, 97

Bangkok 54 Thai Cuisine, 2515 Nacogdoches Rd., 95

Lee’s Kitchen Chinese Restaurant, 8181 Tezel Rd., 95

Plaza’s Mexican Restaurant, 1516 Basse Rd., 95

Taqueria Data Point, 4063 Medical Dr., 95

La Moreliana Meat Market, 1510 Callaghan Rd., 94

Bakery Lorraine, 17503 La Cantera Pkwy., 93

Taqueria Potrillo, 7135 Somerset Rd., 92

Flor De Chiapas, 1045 Bandera Rd., 91

Yogurt Zone, 6301 NW Loop 410, 91

Little Rhein Steak House, 231 S. Alamo St., 90

Subway, 8223 Marbach Rd., 90

Las Pinchanchas Café, 450 Fredericksburg Rd., 88

Spice Fine Indian Cuisine, 4987 NW Loop 410, 88

Oscar’s Taco House, 705 Barrett Pl., 86

La Capital Del Sabor, 502 Bandera Rd., 83

Taqueria Los Dos Laredos, 414 S. New Braunfels, 78

Sabrositos Snack and Fruit Cups, 2201 Vance Jackson, 66

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

