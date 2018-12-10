La Marginal, El Canelo Mexican Restaurant receive less than marginal health score

SAN ANTONIO - A Puerto Rican restaurant on the city's Northeast Side came two points away from failing a health inspection last month after racking up a long list of violations that included the presence of pests.

According to the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, La Marginal, in the 2400 block of Nacogdoches Road, received a 71 after a health inspector found utensils in bad repair and kitchen employees not wearing hair restraints.

El Canelo Mexican Restaurant, in the 1000 block of Culebra Road, also received a 71 last month after a list of demerits that included employees not washing their hands properly.

You can read the full reports by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Baitong, 6934 W. Military Dr., 100

El Paraiso El Verdadero, 1708 Fredericksburg Rd., 100

Fire House Subs, 2814 SW Military Dr., 99

210 Ceviche, 9502 IH 10 West, 97

Earth Burger, 2501 Nacogdoches Rd., 97

Carry On Food Mart, 4447 De Zavala Rd., 96

The Palm Restaurant, 233 E. Houston St., 96

Boss Bagels, 6458 N. New Braunfels, 95

Cured, 306 Pearl Pkwy., 94

La Taqueria Austin Hwy., 1208 Austin Hwy., 92

Saltgrass, 502 Riverwalk, 91

Texas Grocery, 446 Cupples Rd., 91

Beijing House, 11403 O'Connor Rd., 90

VN Bistro, 10003 NW Military Hwy., 88

El Taco Tote, 9502 IH 10 West, 86

Antojitos Hondurenos, 2502 Blanco Rd., 85

Asian Buffet, 1533 Austin Hwy., 83

La Focaccia Italian Grill, 800 S. Alamo St., 76

El Canelo Mexican Restaurant, 1003 Culebra Rd., 71

La Marginal, 2447 Nacogdoches Rd., 71

Didn't find the score you're looking for? Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.