Mexican restaurants earn matching low scores after flurry of food safety violations

SAN ANTONIO - Two San Antonio Mexican restaurants received 76s on their health reports last month after inspectors found a long list of violations.

Taco Taco Café, located in the 100 block of East Hildebrand, received the score after it was found storing cooked foods at room temperature.

The restaurant was also using damaged containers and utensils and a mold-like substance and food debris were found in its refrigeration, gaskets and cooking equipment.

Tacos N Salsa, located in the 11800 block of Wurzbach Road, was cited for storing raw eggs over ready to eat foods and for having multiple employees handling taco ingredients with their bare hands.

The establishment was ordered to go through a reinspection.

BurgerFi, 1907 Nacogdoches Rd., 100

Mimi’s Barbacoa & Tamales Y Mas, 10918 Wurzbach Rd., 100

Taco Tex, 15104 U.S. 281 North, 100

Vanessa’s Mexican Food, 1621 N. Main Ave., 100

Golden Nugget, 126 W. Old Hwy. 90, 99

Blanco BBQ, 13259 Blanco Rd., 97

Mi Mexico Lindo, 3701 Nogalitos St., 97

Tacos Betos, 3715 Culebra Rd., 97

Yanez Bar, 607 West Ave., 97

Danny’s Cocina, 6031 Callaghan Rd., 96

Frontier Burger, 838 NE Loop 410, 95

La Grande, 2874 Majestic Dr., 94

The Squeezebox, 2806 N. St. Mary’s, 93

Esquire Tavern, 155 E. Commerce St., 91

Lindo Jalisco Grill, 8434 Fredericksburg Rd., 89

Kumori Sushi and Teppanyaki, 8803 State Hwy. 151, 86

Rita’s On the River, 245 E. Commerce St., 84

Asiana Karaoke Club, 4408 Walzem Rd., 79

Hung Fong Restaurant, 3624 Broadway, 77

Taco Taco Café, 145 E. Hildebrand, 76

Tacos N Salsa, 11860 Wurzbach Rd., 76

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

