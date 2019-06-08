Northeast Side Popeyes temporarily shut down due to filthy soda dispenser, expired food

SAN ANTONIO - A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on the Northeast Side was temporarily shut down last month after a city health inspector uncovered black residue on a heavily soiled soda dispenser and food held past its "use by" date.

The restaurant, located in the 14100 block of Nacogdoches Road, received a 61 and a suspended license after racking up a list of violations that also included the heavy presence of flies and gnats.

After Popeyes closed May 9, city records show it was allowed to reopen May 13 after correcting its issues.

When a KSAT 12 News crew stopped by this week, employees said the restaurant's manager would come out to speak with us.

Several minutes later an employee returned and said, "He's refusing to step out."

24th Street Pizzeria

24th Street Pizzeria, located in the 900 block of NW 24th Street, received a failing score of 63 after being cited for failing to remove dead pests.

The establishment was told to bring in pest control to treat for mice, roaches and flies.

The pizzeria also received violations for accumulated food debris in its refrigerators and coolers and for failing to provide its customers with access to restrooms.

The restaurant was not open the afternoon that KSAT 12 visited, and its kitchen appeared to be going through a remodel.

An employee at a neighboring business said the pizzeria usually opens late in the afternoon.

City records show the pizzeria fixed its issues during a reinspection on May 21.

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

