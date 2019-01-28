NE Side taqueria gets low score after inspector finds mold, soiled knives

SAN ANTONIO - A taqueria on the city's Northeast Side was ordered to go through a reinspection earlier this month after mold was found in its kitchen and soiled knives were being used, according to a San Antonio Metropolitan Health District inspection report.

Taqueria Guanajuato, located in the 5500 block of Randolph Boulevard, received a 72 after racking up a list of demerits that also included raw meat being thawed improperly and food being stored in T-shirt bags.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Mario's Bakery, 2231 Castroville Rd., 100

Pharm Table, 411 E. Martin St., 100

M & I Grocery Store, 5106 W. Commerce St., 99

Tiff's Treats, 726 NW Loop 410, 99

Dragon Breath, 849 E. Commerce St., 97

Red Lobster, 7835 IH 35 South, 97

Wingstop, 5410 Walzem Rd., 97

Torchy's Tacos, 17627 La Cantera Pkwy., 94

La Cabana De Jalisco, 727 W. Hildebrand, 93

Metro Taco Shop, 10350 Bandera Rd., 93

Pho Hung Cuong, 4788 NW Loop 410, 93

El Comedor Regio, 4310 Blanco Rd., 91

Gloria's Latin Cuisine, 17623 La Cantera Pkwy., 90

Mad Dogs British Pub, 123 Losoya, 87

April Chinese Restaurant, 2030 S. Alamo St., 86

J. Anthony's, 847 S. General McMullen, 85

Sangria on the Burg, 5115 Fredericksburg Rd., 85

Madurai Mes, 5152 Fredericksburg Rd., 79

Manola's Thai & Vietnamese Cuisine, 7212 Blanco Rd., 75

Taqueria Guanajuato, 5567 Randolph Blvd., 72

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

