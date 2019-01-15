Northeast Side grill briefly shut down after inspector finds no lid on margarita machine

SAN ANTONIO - A Northeast Side grill was temporarily shut down last month after racking up a long list of health code violations that included having no lid on its margarita machine.

Casa Guadalajara, located in the 2600 block of NE Loop 410, received a score of 53 and a temporary license suspension after an inspector also found the wall behind the toilet in the men's restroom in need of repair.

Restaurant staff was also instructed to clean its ice machine, soda gun and food storage containers.

Metropolitan Health records indicate the restaurant was allowed to reopen two days after the failed inspection.

Casa Guadalajara also failed a city health inspection in the summer of 2017.

Reached by phone, the restaurant's owner, identified as Efrain Bermudez, said he did not want the KSAT 12 news crew near his restaurant because it would impact his business.

Beijing Express

Beijing Express, located in the 8000 block of Marbach Rd., received a failing score of 57 last month after a list of demerits that included fish fillet and a chunk of meat being found on the freezer floor.

The restaurant was also cited for grease dripping from its ventilation system over woks and for having a rusty, damaged door near its drive-thru window.

The door in question was wide open when a KSAT 12 news crew stopped by and an employee inside said there was no manager on duty.

City health records show Beijing Express was able to avoid a re-inspection after correcting several of its violations.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.