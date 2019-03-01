'Pure and sheer anger' from Two Bros. BBQ owner after failed health inspection

SAN ANTONIO - The owner of a well-known north San Antonio barbecue market has requested a meeting with city health officials weeks after the establishment failed its health inspection.

Two Bros. BBQ Market, in the 12600 block of West Avenue, scored a 67 on Feb. 7 after racking up a list of violations that included uncovered condiments in the self-service line, soil residue on restaurant equipment and paint peeling from its ceiling.

The establishment was also dinged for not covering some of its barbecue pits properly.

Two Bros. management declined a request from KSAT 12 to discuss the demerits and instead provided a copy of an email sent this week by owner Jason Dady to Metropolitan Health Department officials and Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

"Its (sic) been a few weeks and I've had time to address, fix, and retrain our staff where needed, but most importantly it gave me a chance to settle down and allow the pure and sheer anger I had at a recent health score for Two Bros. BBQ Market," Dady's email states.

"Almost a full year of perfect scores. This would give ANY and EVERY single business owner the impression that things are great and they are in COMPLETE and TOTAL compliance. The difference? A new inspector," the email states.

"I would say that almost 90% of our deductions were fixed within 24 hours, but with a score of 67 it looks like we are running an establishment that has ZERO respect for the health of out (sic) customers. Once it hits the headlines, the damage is done."

During a phone interview this week, Dady told KSAT 12 the inspector assigned to his restaurant cited the establishment for practices that had been in place for the past decade.

A Metro Health spokeswoman said officials will attempt to meet with Dady sometime in the next two weeks.

A follow-up inspection on Feb. 18 shows that Two Bros. had no repeat violations.

The Point Panaderia

The Point Panaderia, in the 9700 block of IH 35 North, received a 69 earlier this month after a list of infractions that included an employee eating while preparing food, food stored fewer than 6 inches off the floor and missing exhaust vent filters.

The cafe's owner said via telephone that this was the establishment's first inspection since moving from the San Pedro/Oblate area and that its issues are being addressed.

