Restaurant scores for the week of April 16, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Abuelas Mexican Restaurant, 2313 NW Military Hwy., 100

Checo’s Mexican & American Grill, 5999 De Zavala Rd., 100

Jet’s Pizza, 20079 Stone Oak Pkwy., 100

River City Donuts, 1723 Babcock Rd., 99

Willie’s Grill and Icehouse, 8739 State Hwy. 151, 97

Pizza Hut, 8757 Grissom Rd., 95

Severini’s 6301 NW Loop 410, 95

Tip Top Café, 2814 Fredericksburg Rd., 95

Sabor de Sanchez, 7664 Tezel Rd., 94

Alamo Molino, 2512 S. Hackberry St., 93

Asia Market, 1739 SW Loop 410, 92

Eladio’s Diner, 1378 Gillette Blvd., 92

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 600 E. Market St., 92

Mama Janie’s Sweet Treats, 1314 NW 24th St., 88

Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant, 1611 Culebra Rd., 84

Quarry Hofbrau & Beer Garden, 7310 Jones Maltsberger, 81

Las Magueyes Mexican Restaurant, 3743 Pleasanton Rd., 80

Las Minas Café, 3811 Blanco Rd., 78

Taqueria La Tapatia, 538 Fair Ave., 78

Culebra Meat Market, 2800 Culebra Rd., 72

