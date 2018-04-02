Restaurant scores for the week of April 2, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Chong Kenna, 8123 Latigo Dr., 100

El Cowboy Café, 8615 New Laredo Hwy., 100

Fuddruckers, 8602 Botts Lane, 100

El Solecito Snack, 641 Cupples Rd., 99

Frost 321, 12002 Warfield St., 98

5 Points Local, 1017 N. Flores St., 97

Fast Eddie's Billiards, 9910 West FM 1604 North, 97

La Botanica Café, 2911 N. St. Mary's, 97

Keva Smoothie Co., 315 E. Commerce St., 95

Tacos Lira, 422 N. General McMullen, 91

Taqueria El Ranchero, 505 Fair Ave., 91

Bandera Jalisco, 1117 Bandera Rd., 90

Golden Phoenix, 9323 Perrin Beitel, 90

Kung Fu Kitchen, 1010 S. Flores St., 88

Spaghetti Warehouse, 1226 E. Houston St., 83

Taqueria Chapala Jalisco, 1808 N. New Braunfels, 82

Coliseum Meat Market & Grocery, 403 Spriggsdale Ave., 81

Las Palmas Bakery, 1815 Palo Alto Rd., 79

Starmart, 1537 Delgado St., 79

Bella's Mexican Restaurant, 2802 E. Houston St., 78

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

