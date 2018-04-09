Restaurant scores for the week of April 9, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Smoothie King, 18427 Rim Dr., 100

The Steak House, 1725 Blanco Rd., 100

Alamo Quarry Cinemas, 255 E. Basse, 98

Ches Chicken & Burgers, 4303 S. Presa St., 97

Taqueria Vallarta, 8234 Broadway, 95

Flores Food Mart, 4616 S. Flores St., 93

Papa John's, 100 N. Santa Rosa, 93

Taco Guadalajara, 6531 FM 78, 91

Eddie's Taco House Bar & Grill, 3755 Thousand Oaks, 90

Pizza Hut, 4001 W. Commerce St., 90

J & D's Bar B Q, 211 Palo Alto Rd., 89

Deco Pizzeria, 1815 Fredericksburg Rd., 88

Fatt Boy Burgers and Dogs, 2345 Vance Jackson, 88

Café San Luis, 1606 Castroville Rd., 86

Lins International Buffet, 7863 IH 35 South, 81

Camaron Pelado Seafood Grill, 2918 W. Commerce St., 79

El Potosino Mexican Restaurant, 7243 San Pedro Ave., 78

24th Street Pizzeria, 901 NW 24th St., 76

La Amistad Tortilleria, 2754 Culebra Rd., 66

Woodlawn Snacks, 947 Cincinnati Ave., 64

Chicago Pizzeria, 1704 IH 35 North, 61

Didn't find the score you're looking for? Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.