Restaurant scores for the week of Feb. 26, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Mi Pueblito, 3815 Blanco Rd., 100

Tokyo Gardens, 24165 IH 10 West, 100

Manny’s Elotes, 910 SE Military Dr., 98

El Paraiso Ice Cream, 1934 Fredericksburg Rd., 95

Zocalo Kitchen, 130 E. Travis T., 94

China Bistro, 6387 Babcock Rd., 92

Dahlia Thai Cuisine, 8498 Fredericksburg Rd., 92

Nora’s Mexican Restaurant, 2906 Mission Rd., 91

Pretzel Time, 6301 NW Loop 410, 91

Zarazua’s Café, 400 W. Sunset Rd., 91

Mama Margies Restaurant, 9950 IH 10 West, 90

Pho Thein An, 126 W. Rector Dr., 90

Brenda’s Mexican Restaurant, 11888 Starcrest Dr., 88

Jalisco Grill, 6560 Babcock Rd., 88

Que Taco, 18360 Blanco Rd., 88

Toro Kitchen & Bar, 115 N. FM 1604 East, 87

Juanito’s Mexican Restaurant, 2502 Culebra Rd., 84

The Little Fish Factory, 1555 S. W.W. White Rd., 84

Tapatio Jalisco, 5527 Babcock Rd., 83

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 834 NW Loop 410, 77

Las Sabrosas de Guanajuato, 6825 San Pedro Ave., 75

Teka Molino, 7231 San Pedro Ave., 75

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

