Restaurant scores for the week of July 16, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Benjie's Munch, 1218 W. Bitters Rd., 100

L and L Hawaiian Barbecue, 1302 Austin Hwy., 100

Lag Cuisine, 8116 Fredericksburg Rd., 100

Pho Tommy, 3023 Thousand Oaks, 98

Taqueria El Pepo, 2532 W. Southcross, 97

El Puesto Mexican Restaurant, 766 Old Hwy. 90 West, 96

Local Coffee at Midtown, 302 Pearl Pkwy., 96

Ollie Ruth's Country Kitchen, 8014 Crosscreek, 96

Naara Café, 9329 Wurzbach Rd., 95

El Itacate Tacos To Go, 2501 Nogalitos St., 94

The Texan, 4518 West Ave., 93

Vietnam Gardens, 5433 Blanco Rd., 90

Aldo's Ristorante, 8539 Fredericksburg Rd., 84

Filipino Express, 4963 NW Loop 410, 83

Sichuan House, 3505 Wurzbach Rd., 83

Moreno Food Mart, 900 Porter St., 82

Demos Greek Food, 2501 N. St. Mary's, 79

French Corner, 7711 Louis Pasteur, 76

Legal Eats LLC, 300 Dolorosa, 73

Adolfo's Café, 321 Fredericksburg Rd., 71

Wyndham San Antonio Riverwalk, 111 E. Pecan St., 70

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

