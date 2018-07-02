Restaurant scores for the week of July 2, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Ray’s Pizzeria, 5252 Fredericksburg Rd., 100

The Waterford on Huebner, 8551 Huebner Rd., 100

Faust Tavern, 517 E. Woodlawn Ave., 97

Green Vegetarian Cuisine & Coffee, 200 E. Grayson St., 97

Big Lou’s Pizza, 2048 S. W.W. White, 96

R.J.’s Snack Shack, 3644 Culebra Rd., 96

Galpao Gaucho, 2318 N. FM 1604 West, 95

Taqueria Fiesta Charra, 318 Old Hwy. 90 West, 95

Charly’s Café, 514 Pleasanton Rd., 94

Viola’s Ventanas, 9660 Westover Hills, 93

Wok This Way, 2411 NE Loop 410, 92

Las Palapas, 5525 Tezel Rd., 91

Mi Tierra Café & Bakery, 218 Produce Row, 88

Dos Hermanos Arrilladas, 11420 Poteet Jourdanton Fwy., 87

El Burrito Tapatio, 3008 West Ave., 84

La Fogata Comida, 22211 IH 10 West, 79

Reyna’s Taqueria, 4722 S. Hackberry St., 79

J. Anthony’s Seafood Café, 3015 S. Presa St., 73

Jack In The Box, 11729 Bandera Rd., 71

Taqueria Los Dos Laredos, 414 S. New Braunfels, 70

Didn't find the score you're looking for? Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.