Restaurant scores for the week of July 23, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 849 E. Commerce St., 100

Milano Italian Grill, 19239 Stone Oak Pkwy., 100

Munch On and Beyond, 13469 Wetmore Rd., 100

Papa Murphy’s, 20821 U.S. 281 North, 100

J & D’s BBQ, 211 Palo Alto Rd., 98

Taco Guadalajara Jalisco, 4838 Rittiman Rd., 98

Arnold’s Butcher Shop, 3965 Thousand Oaks, 97

Delicious Tamales, 13533 Nacogdoches Rd., 96

La Siberia, 3018 Fredericksburg Rd., 95

Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar, 15900 La Cantera Pkwy., 95

Jones Sausage & BBQ House, 2827 MLK Dr., 94

Honey Dip Donuts, 8839 Culebra Rd., 92

Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 1059 SE Military Dr., 92

Café Rosa, 2817 Hillcrest Dr., 91

Beijing Express 4407 Blanco Rd., 87

Bill Miller BBQ, 501 N. St. Mary’s, 82

Lee’s El Taco Garage Tex-Mex, 8403 Broadway, 79

Chopsticks, 4903 NW Loop 410, 78

Habachi Buffet, 2203 SE Loop 410, 75

Regio Café Inc., 1706 McCullough Ave., 74

Gin Chinese Restaurant, 5337 Glen Ridge Dr., 67

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

