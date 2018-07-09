SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Crockett Hotel, 320 Bonham St., 100

Panda Express, 11220 Huebner Rd., 100

Laguna Del Rio, 1409 Donaldson Ave., 100

Taco Cabana, 12731 IH 10 West, 99

Marioli, 18730 Tuscany Stone, 97

Amiga Café, 609 West Ave., 96

Los Hermanos Barbacoa, 727 Cupples Rd., 95

Green Vegetarian Cuisine, 10003 NW Military Hwy., 93

El Milagrito Mexican Restaurant, 521 E. Woodlawn Ave., 92

The Good Kind, 312 Pearl Pkwy., 92

El Azteca, 1516 Basse Rd., 90

Pho Ha Long, 6424 NW Loop 410, 89

Los Laureles Café, 1918 West Ave., 88

Baghdad Bakery and Restaurant, 5713 Evers Rd., 80

Dahlia Thai Cuisine, 8498 Fredericksburg Rd., 79

Divine Taste, 5526 Evers Rd., 79

Tai Sun Chinese, 1234 SW Military Dr., 79

Sahara Grill and Hookah Lounge, 5528 Evers Rd., 76

El Tipico Restaurant, 1326 Goliad Rd., 74

Club Giraud, 707 N. St. Mary's, 73

Fratello's Italian Market & Deli, 2503 Broadway, 70

Old Hwy 90 Café, 607 Old Hwy 90 West, 70

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

