Restaurant scores for the week of June 11, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Bliss Restaurant, 926 S. Presa St., 100

Hop and Vine, 5619 W. FM 1604 North, 100

Ice Ice Baby, 2113 Bandera Rd., 100

Beer Box, 1932 Dollarhide Ave., 98

Restaurante Don Pablo, 2162 S. Laredo St., 96

Baan Thai Restaurant, 9386 Huebner Rd., 95

Pollos Asados Los Nortenos, 4642 Rigsby Ave., 94

Café San Luis, 4502 West Ave., 90

Emily Morgan Hotel, 705 E. Houston St., 86

Tito's Restaurant and Cantina, 955 S. Alamo St., 86

Rock San, 5238 De Zavala Rd., 85

Taqueria Jalisco, 3822 Fredericksburg Rd., 82

Café Rosa, 1304 Gardina St., 81

King's Palace Chinese Restaurant, 3304 Broadway, 79

Texas Land and Cattle, 201 N. St. Mary's, 79

Seoul Garden, 2456 Harry Wurzbach, 78

Guillermo's, 618 McCullough Ave., 77

Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse, 909 Broadway, 76

Family Food Mart, 2550 Culebra Rd., 76

Taqueria Mi Durango, 13550 O'Connor Rd., 72

Poblanos on Main, 115 Main Plaza, 70

VN Bistro, 9910 W. FM 1604 North, 58

Osaka Japanese Steak & Sushi, 11851 Bandera Rd., 48

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

