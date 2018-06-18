Restaurant scores for the week of June 18, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

410 Sports Bar, 9607 Southton Rd., 100

Brickhouse Tavern & Tap Restaurant, 1011 N. FM 1604 East, 100

Con Yantas, 906 Hoefgen Ave., 100

EZ's Restaurant, 6498 N. New Braunfels, 98

Classic Food Mart and Deli, 4069 Medical Dr., 97

F & Y El Tropico, 6060 Montgomery, 96

La Reyna Del Sur, 643 Frio City Rd., 95

Blanco Food Mart, 3703 Blanco Rd., 94

Golden Corral, 9111 N. FM 1604 West, 93

Jerusalem Grill, 3259 Wurzbach Rd., 91

Los Beltran, 4310 Blanco Rd., 90

Big's, 5010 Rittiman Rd., 88

Mittman Fine Food, 1125 S. Mittman St., 88

Erick's Mexican Restaurant, 12639 Nacogdoches Rd., 85

Tapatio Jalisco, 5527 Babcock Rd., 82

Taqueria Jimador, 1106 Vance Jackson, 80

Pasha Mediterranean Grill, 9339 Wurzbach Rd., 78

Pericos, 10820 Bandera Rd., 77

Tiu Steppi's, 9910 W. FM 1604 North, 77

Grayze, 521 E. Grayson St., 76

Torresitas Mexican Restaurant, 3546 Culebra Rd., 76

Alamo Café, 10060 IH 10 West, 75

Shuck Shack, 520 E. Grayson St., 71

La Chintas Restaurant, 1012 Avondale Ave., 67

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

