Restaurant scores for the week of March 12, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Sunset Ice, 3601 Nogalitos St., 100

Flames, 3131 Nacogdoches Rd., 99

Los Gallos Bar & Grill, 434 W. Old Hwy. 90, 99

Alamo Pizza, 3938 S. Zarzamora St., 98

Pizza Patron, 4622 W. Commerce St., 97

El Bucanero Restaurant, 8300 Marbach Rd., 96

Jugo Juicery, 1621 N. Main Ave., 96

The 210, 7627 Culebra Rd., 96

Caracheos Mexican Restaurant, 3033 MacArthur View, 94

La Unica Barbacoa, 5838 Culebra Rd., 94

Nola Restaurant, 111 Kings Court, 94

Wok Inn, 8733 Grissom Rd., 93

Tony’s Café, 4705 Roosevelt Ave., 92

Bertha’s Mexican Restaurant, 2629 W. Martin St., 91

La Barranca Mexican Food, 1026 Cincinnati Ave., 90

Taco Palenque, 13719 IH 10 West, 89

China Rose, 1431 Pleasanton Rd., 85

Los Habaneros, 4614 Callaghan Rd., 85

La Capital Del Sabor, 502 Bandera Rd., 77

Bobbie’s Café, 6728 S. Flores St., 72

Fair Ave. Shell, 418 Fair Ave., 65

Didn't find the score you're looking for? Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.