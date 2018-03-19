Restaurant scores for the week of March 19, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

El Buen Gusto Mexican Café, 7709 Tezel Rd., 100

Rusty Bucket BBQ, 600 Cupples Rd., 100

Taco Cabana, 1253 Austin Hwy., 100

Barriba Cantina, 111 W. Crockett St., 97

The Rustic, 17619 La Cantera Pkwy., 95

Willie's Grill and Icehouse, 24200 IH 10 West, 94

Cerroni's Purple Garlic, 1017 Austin Hwy., 93

Cap'n Jim's, 2026 Pleasanton Rd., 92

Country Nights Bar and Grill, 12130 O'Connor Rd., 92

Sea Island Shrimp House, 2119 SW Military Dr., 92

Taqueria La Joya De Durango, 1902 Bandera Rd., 91

Northside Oriental Market, 2024 Bandera Rd., 90

L-Taco, 7531 Bandera Rd., 87

El Molino Restaurant, 1703 IH 35 North, 82

La Botana Mexican Grill, 1401 W. Hildebrand, 80

Original Cadillac Bar, 212 S. Flores St., 79

Taco Jalisco, 8099 Culebra Rd., 76

Yummi Japanese Restaurant, 24165 IH 10 West, 76

Lulu's Jailhouse Café, 918 N. Main Ave., 75

Martha's Mexican Restaurant, 5822 Babcock Rd., 75

Grand Buffet, 615 SW Military Dr., 72

La Original 100% Natural Michoacana, 850 Cincinnati Ave., 70

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

