Restaurant scores for the week of March 2, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

North Star Grocery, 8111 Westshire Dr., 100

Five Points, 126 Fredericksburg Rd., 99

Fabito's, 7306 W. Military Dr., 98

Los Generales, 16216 Nacogdoches Rd., 97

Cracker Barrel, 6330 IH 35 North, 95

Delicious Tamales, 3003 Pleasanton Rd., 95

Rookies Too, 9200 Broadway, 94

Viva H2O, 1042 Bandera Rd., 94

Big Slice Pizza, 4310 Vance Jackson, 93

Fajita Taco Place, 1816 Thompson Place, 92

Tilo Tex Mex, 12403 West Ave., 88

Loop 13 Sports Grill, 2525 S. W.W. White Rd., 87

Orange Leaf, 11715 Bandera Rd., 87

Las Islas Marias, 522 SW Military Dr., 86

Tink-A-Tako, 1662 Encino Rio, 86

J. Anthony's Seafood Café, 847 S. General McMullen, 83

Taco Riendo Restaurant, 6624 San Pedro Ave., 82

Pho Hung Cuong Vietnamese Restaurant, 12730 IH 10 West, 80

Lisa's Taco Hut, 5730 Babcock Rd., 79

Mehran, 7271 Wurzbach Rd., 60

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

