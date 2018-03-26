Restaurant scores for the week of March 26, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Domino's Pizza, 1803 Vance Jackson, 100

Som Song Grocery, 5030 W. Military Dr., 100

Taco Bell, 5318 Walzem Rd., 99

Aloha Kitchen 1151 Harry Wurzbach, 97

Charritos Café, 2017 N. Zarzamora St., 97

The Steak House, 1725 Blanco Rd., 96

TJ's Hamburgers, 2323 W. Southcross Blvd., 95

Hi-Tones, 621 E. Dewey Pl., 94

Jalisco Taqueria, 9080 Guilbeau Rd., 94

Estela's Café, 114 Fredericksburg Rd., 93

Andrea's Café, 843 Waverly Ave., 92

The Republic of Texas, 526 Riverwalk, 91

India Taj Palace, 20323 Huebner Rd., 88

Taco Riendo, 7553 McCullough Ave., 87

Yaya's Thai Restaurant, 5305 McCullough Ave., 84

La Focaccia Italian Grill, 800 S. Alamo St., 79

Range, 125 E. Houston St., 78

Taqueria Datapoint, 1702 W. Gramercy Pl., 77

Fiesta Food N Fruit Mart, 107 Babcock Rd., 76

Fred's Fish Fry, 603 N. Zarzamora St., 73

Vietnam Restaurant, 3244 Broadway, 72

Blimpies by the Park, 422 N. General McMullen, 69

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

