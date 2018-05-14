Restaurant scores for the week of May 14, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Godai Sushi Bar Restaurant, 11203 West Ave., 100

Panda Express, 8303 State Hwy. 151, 100

Taqueria el Tapatio de Jalisco, 10307 Roosevelt Ave., 100

Alamo Drafthouse, 22806 U.S. 281 North, 98

Pancho’s Snacks & More, 500 S. General McMullen, 98

La Tuna, 100 Probandt St., 97

El Sabrosito de Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, 4127 Naco Perrin Blvd., 96

Morenitas Barbacoa, 4302 S. Flores St., 96

The Brown Coffee Company, 1800 Broadway, 95

Cowgirls Café, 2543 Goliad Rd., 93

Rios Barbacoa, 10030 Roosevelt Ave., 92

Earl Abel’s, 1639 Broadway, 91

Kuma, 6565 Babcock Rd., 91

Wing Daddy’s Sauce House, 1115 SE Military Dr., 90

Lulu’s Jailhouse Café, 918 N. Main Ave., 88

Pretzel Maker, 6909 N. FM 1604 East, 86

El Marinero, 1819 McCullough Ave., 85

Martini Ranch, 4904 West Ave., 85

Arturo’s Café, 3610 S. Presa St., 84

Piedras Negras de Noche Restaurant, 1322 S. Laredo St., 65

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

