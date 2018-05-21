Restaurant scores for the week of May 21, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Kolache Stop, 11703 Huebner Rd., 100

Big Daddy's Eats and Treats, 228 E. Cevallos St., 99

Bikinis Sports Bar, 5010 Rittiman Rd., 97

Habanero's Grill, 12234 Nacogdoches Rd., 96

Pho 4U, 10730 Potranco Rd., 94

Ray Rays Tex-Mex, 346 E. Mitchell St., 94

Ernesto's Restaurant, 2559 Jackson Keller, 93

Morton's of Chicago, 849 E. Commerce St., 92

Taqueria La Perla De Jalisco, 2255 SE Military Dr., 92

Tortirica, 805 W. Hildebrand, 91

Tilted Kilt, 2070 N. FM 1604 East, 88

Tienda Centro America, 3915 San Pedro Ave., 86

La Michoacana Meat Market, 4523 Blanco Rd., 85

Gorditas Dona Tota, 927 N. FM 1604 East, 82

Guadalajara Grill, 301 S. Alamo St., 82

Tropic Express, 10167 Culebra Rd., 81

Chisme, 2403 N. St. Mary's, 77

Best Western Premier Historic Travelers Hotel, 220 Broadway, 75

Fajita Express Mexican Grill, 10531 Culebra Rd., 74

Spice Fine Indian Cuisine, 4987 NW Loop 410, 70

Tinka Tako, 3555 Fredericksburg Rd., 69

Didn't find the score you're looking for? Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

