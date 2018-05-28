Restaurant scores for the week of May 28, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

J. Anthony’s Seafood Restaurant, 3702 SE Military Dr., 100

Lili Bell’s Snack Shack, 3326 S. Presa St., 100

The Brewery, 1322 Quintana Rd., 100

The Pod Restaurant, 18745 Redland Rd., 98

Sushi Seven, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 97

El Paraiso de Mexico, 6637 S. Zarzamora St., 95

Cici’s Pizza, 2335 SW Military Dr., 94

La Popular Bakery, 10151 Culebra Rd., 94

2M Smokehouse, 2731 S. W.W. White Rd., 92

Soluna, 7959 Broadway, 91

Canyon Café, 255 E. Basse, 90

Wok Inn, 10919 Culebra Rd., 90

Casa Rio, 430 E. Commerce St., 89

Carnitas Lonja, 1107 Roosevelt Ave., 85

Cajun Crawfish, 5519 W. Loop 1604, 82

Grand Tequila Restaurant & Cantina, 8723 State Hwy. 151, 80

Mi Celayence Mexican Restaurant, 2903 Fredericksburg Rd., 79

Casa Guadalajara Bar and Grill, 2623 NE Loop 410, 72

La Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, 130 Main Plaza, 71

Sukeban Sushi and Champagne, 1420 S. Alamo St., 66

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

