Restaurant scores for the week of May 7, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Firehouse Subs, 226 W. Bitters Rd., 100

Karolina’s Mexican Food, 11510 US 281 South, 100

Tamale Boy, 5300 S. Flores St., 100

Bahama Buck’s Shaved Ice, 19903 Stone Oak Pkwy., 97

Denny’s, 6703 FM 78, 97

Genghis Grill, 8603 State Hwy. 151, 97

Cowboys Dance Hall, 3030 NE Loop 410, 93

Freebirds World Burrito, 20811 US 281 North, 93

La Unica Food Mart, 502 Porter St., 93

Tycoon Flats, 2926 N. St. Mary’s, 92

Korean Market, 6210 Fairdale Dr., 89

La Margarita, 120 Produce Row, 89

Sushishima Japanese Restaurant, 1205 N. FM 1604, 88

Cured, 306 Pearl Pkwy., 87

Fruit Cup Factory, 124 Jefferson St., 83

Jacala Restaurant, 606 West Ave., 81

Hong Kong Harbor, 8230 Marbach Rd., 78

Mi Guadalajara, 1151 Culebra Rd., 78

La Popular Bakery, 4235 Culebra Rd., 77

Taqueria Guadalajara, 2702 Roosevelt Ave., 75

Saltgrass, 502 Riverwalk, 74

Jack in the Box, 7150 San Pedro Ave., 71

