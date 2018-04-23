Restaurant scores for week of April 23, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Pei Wei Asian Diner, 11267 Huebner Rd., 100

Wok Inn, 7430 NW Loop 410, 100

China Rose, 7046 W. Military Dr., 99

Snowfox Sushi, 5055 NW Loop 410, 95

Alamo Drafthouse, 618 NW Loop 410, 94

Baklava Bakery, 9329 Wurzbach Rd., 94

Club 12, 102 Thames Dr., 94

El Bucanero, 16505 Blanco Rd., 93

Hotel Emma, 136 E. Grayson St., 93

Instant Doughnuts, 15171 Judson Rd., 91

Los Balitos Taco Shop, 5630 W. FM 1604 North, 91

Wasabi, 9921 IH 10 West, 91

China Sea Restaurant, 4300 Thousand Oaks, 89

La Fonda at the Rim, 18403 IH 10 West, 88

Las Nieves Tapatias, 7491 Grissom Rd., 87

Pancake Joe’s, 1011 Donaldson Ave., 86

Tre Trattoria, 4003 Broadway, 84

Taqueria El Rodeo De Jalisco, 9714 Potranco Rd., 83

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 1603 Bandera Rd., 81

Culebra Meat Market, 2424 Guadalupe St., 64

